Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,595 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 709,214 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 169,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 490,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

