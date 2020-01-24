Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $461,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 44,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

BA opened at $317.79 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

