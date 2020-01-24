Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

FB opened at $219.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

