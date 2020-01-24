Falcon Point Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 231.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

