Falcon Point Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

MGM stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

