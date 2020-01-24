Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,484 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

