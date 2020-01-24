Falcon Point Capital LLC Invests $76,000 in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprint by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

