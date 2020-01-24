Falcon Point Capital LLC Lowers Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,017 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

