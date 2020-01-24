Falcon Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $252.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $253.59. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.