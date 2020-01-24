Falcon Point Capital LLC Purchases 44,522 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Everi comprises about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Everi by 139.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everi by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Everi stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

