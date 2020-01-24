Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,680 shares during the period. ICF International makes up 3.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 106.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 94.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International Inc has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

In other ICF International news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

