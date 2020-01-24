Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 19,930 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

DY stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

