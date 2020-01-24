Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 213,044 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,044 shares during the period. Switch accounts for about 1.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 50,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 18,270 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $290,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,289,732 shares in the company, valued at $68,292,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 180.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

