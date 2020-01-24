Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 31,008 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

