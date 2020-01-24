Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $200.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average is $153.31.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

