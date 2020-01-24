Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 96,787 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,787 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

