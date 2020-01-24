Falcon Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

