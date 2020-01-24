Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,650 at Deutsche Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,563.23 ($20.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,028.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,145.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

