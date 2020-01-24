Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of -0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

