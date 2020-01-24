Finablr (LON:FIN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Finablr PLC (LON:FIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 215. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Finablr traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.76 ($1.26), with a volume of 674376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.72).

In other Finablr news, insider Michael Tomalin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

The company has a market cap of $914.15 million and a PE ratio of -87.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80.

Finablr Company Profile (LON:FIN)

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

