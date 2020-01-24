Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 105,094 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 331.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $68.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

