Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXA opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $72.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.