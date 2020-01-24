Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,561 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in BP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in BP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.