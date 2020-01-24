Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

