Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,125 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,060,000 after buying an additional 165,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after buying an additional 314,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,458,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.