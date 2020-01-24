Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

