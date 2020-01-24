Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.