FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $197.66 and a one year high of $326.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.15 and a 200 day moving average of $283.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

