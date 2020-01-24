FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $572.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

