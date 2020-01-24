FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

