FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.