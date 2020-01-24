FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.