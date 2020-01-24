FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 266.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.