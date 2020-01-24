FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

