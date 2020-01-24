FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.