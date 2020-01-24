FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $21.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

