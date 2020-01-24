FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5,103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

NYSE:LH opened at $179.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average is $169.53. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $181.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.