FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,752,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218,084 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of T opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

