FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

