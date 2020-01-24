FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 975.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.