FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

