FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $145.69 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

