FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.72 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

