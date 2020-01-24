FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

