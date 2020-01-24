FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $192.61 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

