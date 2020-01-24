FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 199,342 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,858,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,799 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

