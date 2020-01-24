FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

