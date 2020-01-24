FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 226.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $822,462. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

