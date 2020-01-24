FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

