First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given $32.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FDEF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

